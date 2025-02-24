HCI Group, Inc. Announces Successful Assumption of Nearly 14,000 Policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation by Tailrow Insurance Exchange

HCI Group's Tailrow Insurance Exchange assumes nearly 14,000 policies from Citizens, marking its operational launch.

HCI Group, Inc. announced that its sponsored reciprocal insurer, Tailrow Insurance Exchange, has successfully assumed nearly 14,000 personal residential policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, amounting to approximately $35 million in in-force premium. The assumption, effective February 18, 2025, marks the official start of Tailrow's operations, following high acceptance rates for the policies offered. HCI's chairman and CEO, Paresh Patel, expressed enthusiasm for the completion of this transition, highlighting the technology and expertise that facilitated the process. Tailrow was approved to assume up to 20,000 policies and achieved a 76% acceptance rate. HCI Group operates in various sectors including homeowners insurance, IT services, real estate, and reinsurance, with its shares trading on the NYSE under the ticker "HCI."

Successful assumption of nearly 14,000 policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation represents a significant expansion of Tailrow Insurance Exchange's portfolio, amounting to approximately $35 million in in-force premium.

A high acceptance rate of 76% indicates strong market confidence and effective communication with policyholders, showcasing the appeal of Tailrow's offerings.

The press release highlights the company's technological capabilities and management expertise, reinforcing HCI Group's commitment to innovation in the insurance sector.

HCI Group's inclusion in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index signifies its stability and recognition in the market, enhancing investor confidence.

Assuming just under 14,000 policies out of approximately 20,000 approved indicates an acceptance rate of only 76%, which suggests potential challenges in customer acquisition and market penetration.



The reliance on technology and management expertise to identify attractive policies brings uncertainty about the sustainability and effectiveness of these strategies in future operations.



The company's announcement does not mention specific financial or operational performance metrics for Tailrow Insurance Exchange, raising concerns about transparency and the future viability of this new venture.

What is Tailrow Insurance Exchange?

Tailrow Insurance Exchange is an HCI-sponsored reciprocal insurer that writes personal residential insurance policies.

How many policies did Tailrow assume from Citizens Property Insurance?

Tailrow Insurance Exchange assumed just under 14,000 policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

What is the total in-force premium of the assumed policies?

The total in-force premium of the assumed policies is approximately $35 million.

What was the acceptance rate for the policy offers made by Tailrow?

Tailrow made approximately 18,000 offers and achieved a 76% acceptance rate for policies.

How does a reciprocal insurer operate?

A reciprocal insurer is owned by its policyholders and operates through an attorney in fact for management services.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





HCI Group, Inc.







(NYSE: HCI)



, a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, announced today that Tailrow Insurance Exchange, an HCI-sponsored reciprocal insurer with plans to write personal residential policies, has successfully assumed just under 14,000 policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, Florida’s state-backed insurance company. The policies assumed represent approximately $35 million of in-force premium.





“We are excited to complete this assumption and officially commence operations at Tailrow. The technology we’ve built and our management expertise enabled us to identify attractive policies at Citizens for assumption and achieve a high adoption rate by policyholders,” said Paresh Patel, HCI’s chairman and chief executive officer.





Tailrow was approved for 20,000 policies, made approximately 18,000 offers and assumed just under 14,000 policies – a 76% acceptance rate. The assumption of policies is effective as of February 18, 2025.





A “reciprocal insurer” is an unincorporated aggregation of at least 25 policyholders operating through an attorney in fact to provide insurance among themselves. A reciprocal insurer is essentially owned by its policyholders, but its operations such as underwriting, claims and management services are provided by an attorney in fact for a predetermined management fee.







About HCI Group, Inc.







HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.





The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the



www.hcigroup.com



.







