HCI Group, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

HCI Group, Inc. will discuss Q2 2025 results on August 7, 2025, via conference call.
HCI Group, Inc. has announced a conference call scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The results will be released in a press statement that same day after the market closes. During the call, HCI management will present the results and answer questions from participants, with options for accessing the call via phone or webcast available on their website. A replay will be accessible later that evening. HCI Group operates two main units, offering insurance solutions and innovative insurance technology through its Exzeo Group subsidiary. The company's shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "HCI."
- HCI Group, Inc. will provide upcoming financial results for the second quarter of 2025, which signals transparency and accountability to investors and stakeholders.
- The conference call format allows for interactive engagement through a live question-and-answer period, enhancing communication with investors.
- HCI Group's inclusion in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index highlights its status as a significant player in the small-cap market.
- The press release does not provide any specific information about the financial results that will be discussed, creating uncertainty around the company's performance.
- The lack of any prior mention of significant events or changes leading up to the second quarter could indicate potential issues that the company is not addressing publicly.
- Failure to provide more detailed context on the financial performance or operational challenges in the press release may lead to speculation and concern among investors.
What is the date and time of HCI Group's conference call?
The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.
How can I access the HCI Group conference call?
You can access the call by dialing 888-506-0062 toll-free or by using the webcast link on HCI's website.
Will there be a replay available for the conference call?
Yes, a replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day of the call.
What topics will be discussed during the conference call?
The conference call will discuss HCI Group's financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025.
Who can I contact for more information about the call?
You can contact Bill Broomall at HCI Group for investor relations at (813) 776-1012.
$HCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $HCI stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 284,315 shares (+168.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,428,327
- FREESTONE GROVE PARTNERS LP added 118,144 shares (+224.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,630,629
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 88,199 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $13,423,887
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 64,349 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,602,801
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 59,683 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,906,494
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC removed 53,352 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,961,718
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 48,942 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $7,448,972
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HCI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HCI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HCI forecast page.
$HCI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $205.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $205.0 on 05/30/2025
- Matthew Carletti from JMP Securities set a target price of $225.0 on 05/19/2025
- Matthew Carletti from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $165.0 on 02/28/2025
TAMPA, Fla., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
HCI Group, Inc.
(NYSE: HCI)
will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day after the close of the market.
HCI management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the
Investor Information
section of the company's website at
www.hcigroup.com
.
Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time (1:45 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 521671
Webcast
Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.
A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day as the call, as well as via the
Investor Information
section of the HCI Group website at
www.hcigroup.com
.
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 52723
About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.
The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the
Investor Information
section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit
www.hcigroup.com
.
Company Contact:
Bill Broomall, CFA
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 776-1012
wbroomall@exzeo.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel 949-574-3860
HCI@gateway-grp.com
