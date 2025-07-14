HCI Group, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

HCI Group, Inc. will discuss Q2 2025 results on August 7, 2025, via conference call.

HCI Group, Inc. has announced a conference call scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The results will be released in a press statement that same day after the market closes. During the call, HCI management will present the results and answer questions from participants, with options for accessing the call via phone or webcast available on their website. A replay will be accessible later that evening. HCI Group operates two main units, offering insurance solutions and innovative insurance technology through its Exzeo Group subsidiary. The company's shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "HCI."

$HCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $HCI stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025

$HCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $205.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $205.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Matthew Carletti from JMP Securities set a target price of $225.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Matthew Carletti from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $165.0 on 02/28/2025

TAMPA, Fla., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





HCI Group, Inc.







(NYSE: HCI)



will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day after the close of the market.





HCI management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the



Investor Information



section of the company's website at



www.hcigroup.com



.





Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025





Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time (1:45 p.m. Pacific time)





Toll Free: 888-506-0062





International: 973-528-0011





Participant Access Code: 521671







Webcast







Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.





A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day as the call, as well as via the



Investor Information



section of the HCI Group website at



www.hcigroup.com



.





Toll Free: 877-481-4010





International: 919-882-2331





Replay Passcode: 52723







About HCI Group, Inc.







HCI Group is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.





The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the



Investor Information



section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit



www.hcigroup.com



.







Company Contact:







Bill Broomall, CFA





Investor Relations





HCI Group, Inc.





Tel (813) 776-1012







wbroomall@exzeo.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Glover





Gateway Group, Inc.





Tel 949-574-3860







HCI@gateway-grp.com





