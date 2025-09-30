HCI Group (HCI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, HCI Group (HCI) closed at $191.93, marking a +2.74% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company have appreciated by 12.06% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.64%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.64, marking a 248.94% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $224.86 million, up 28.26% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $16.32 per share and a revenue of $891.62 million, signifying shifts of +120.24% and +18.87%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HCI Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, HCI Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, HCI Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.45. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.45.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI)

