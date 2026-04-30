HCI Group (HCI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, HCI Group (HCI) was down 1.04% at $153.57. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.89%.

Shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company have appreciated by 0.81% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 7.2%, and the S&P 500's gain of 12.23%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HCI Group in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.13, showcasing a 4.11% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $251.3 million, up 16.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $16.88 per share and a revenue of $1.01 billion, demonstrating changes of -25.7% and +12.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for HCI Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, HCI Group holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, HCI Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.71.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.