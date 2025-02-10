HCI Group (HCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HCI Group (HCI) closed the latest trading day at $120.38, indicating a -1.74% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had gained 10.82% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HCI Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 27, 2025. In that report, analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of -$2.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 185.4%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $163.88 million, indicating a 0.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, HCI Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, HCI Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.07. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.35 for its industry.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, finds itself in the bottom 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

