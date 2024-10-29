HCI Group (HCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, HCI Group (HCI) closed at $116.20, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.78%.

The property and casualty insurance holding company's stock has climbed by 9.38% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 72.34% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $192.08 million, reflecting a 45.91% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

HCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $787.21 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17% and +42.96%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 51.01% downward. Currently, HCI Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HCI Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.75.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

