HCI Group (HCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw HCI Group (HCI) ending at $115.33, denoting a -0.59% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had gained 3.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.65%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HCI Group in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.74, marking an 82.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $189.17 million, reflecting a 46.61% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.33 per share and a revenue of $796.57 million, indicating changes of +39.41% and +44.65%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.16% higher within the past month. At present, HCI Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, HCI Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.25, so one might conclude that HCI Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 27, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

