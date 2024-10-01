Is HCI Group (HCI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has HCI Group (HCI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

HCI Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HCI Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HCI has moved about 22.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 18%. This shows that HCI Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 107.3%.

The consensus estimate for The Baldwin Insurance Group's current year EPS has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, HCI Group is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.4% this year, meaning that HCI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, The Baldwin Insurance Group belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #24. The industry has moved +22.6% year to date.

HCI Group and The Baldwin Insurance Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.