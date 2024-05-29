Is HCI Group (HCI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. HCI Group (HCI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

HCI Group is one of 854 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HCI Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI's full-year earnings has moved 57.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HCI has returned 13.6% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 3.2%. This means that HCI Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Jackson Financial (JXN). The stock is up 49.5% year-to-date.

For Jackson Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, HCI Group is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.3% so far this year, meaning that HCI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Jackson Financial falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 72 stocks and is ranked #85. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.1%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on HCI Group and Jackson Financial as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

