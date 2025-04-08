HCI Group (HCI) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with HCI Group (HCI) standing at $137.65, reflecting a -0.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company have appreciated by 3.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 10.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.49, reflecting a 23.01% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $210.17 million, indicating a 1.72% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.98 per share and revenue of $881.26 million, indicating changes of +102.16% and +17.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HCI Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, HCI Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.74.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 45, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

