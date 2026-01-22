HCI Group (HCI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

HCI Group (HCI) ended the recent trading session at $160.02, demonstrating a -5.93% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.91%.

The property and casualty insurance holding company's shares have seen a decrease of 12.56% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $4.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1470.97%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $231.61 million, indicating a 43.08% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.29 per share and revenue of $892.05 million. These totals would mark changes of +173.82% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, HCI Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HCI Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.29.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

