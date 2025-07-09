HCI Group (HCI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

HCI Group (HCI) closed the most recent trading day at $139.99, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

The stock of property and casualty insurance holding company has fallen by 8.69% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HCI Group in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.47, reflecting a 6.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $218.5 million, showing a 5.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.54 per share and revenue of $887.81 million. These totals would mark changes of +109.72% and +18.37%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for HCI Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HCI Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HCI Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.89.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.