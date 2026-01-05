HCI Group (HCI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

HCI Group (HCI) closed the most recent trading day at $181.46, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.69%.

Shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company witnessed a gain of 8.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.51%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.87, up 1470.97% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $231.61 million, indicating a 43.08% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.29 per share and revenue of $892.05 million. These totals would mark changes of +173.82% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HCI Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, HCI Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.6.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

