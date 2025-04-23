HCI Group (HCI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

HCI Group (HCI) closed at $142.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had gained 2.98% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HCI Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 8, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.49, marking a 23.01% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $210.17 million, up 1.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.98 per share and revenue of $881.26 million, which would represent changes of +102.16% and +17.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HCI Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, HCI Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.74.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 33, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

