HCI Group (HCI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with HCI Group (HCI) standing at $144.80, reflecting a -1.5% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.67% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had gained 9.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HCI Group in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.49, reflecting a 23.01% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $210.17 million, up 1.72% from the prior-year quarter.

HCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.98 per share and revenue of $881.26 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +102.16% and +17.49%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for HCI Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. HCI Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, HCI Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.81. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.25.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.