HCI Group (HCI) Shares Rise on Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat

Shares of HCI Group HCI gained 7.8% in the last trading session after the insurer posted a narrower-than-estimated loss for the fourth quarter of 2021. The top line too beat estimates.



Fourth-quarter 2021 operating loss per share was 14 cents compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 50 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported earnings of 22 cents per share.



The results reflect improved revenues, growing Homeowners Choice and sustained expansion across its insurance operation — TypTap Insurance Company. Escalating costs weighed on the upside.

HCI Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

HCI Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | HCI Group, Inc. Quote

Behind the Headlines

Gross premiums written of $189.3 million rose 35.9% year over year driven by the continued growth of TypTap Insurance Company and Homeowners Choice.



Operating revenues increased 60% year over year to $112 million on account of the rise in net premiums earned, net investment income and policy fee income. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%.



Net investment income of $2.6 million doubled year over year. The upside was driven by an increase in income from limited partnership investments, real estate investments and an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture. However, a decrease in interest income from fixed-maturity security investments was a partial offset.



Total expenses escalated 62.9% year over year to $109.8 million due to increased losses and loss adjustment expenses, policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses, general and administrative personnel expenses and other operating expenses.



The 56.4% year-over-year rise in losses and loss adjustment expenses was the result of growth in the premium base and storm-related losses. Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses soared 63.5% year over year due to the growth of TypTap and the amortization of increased costs associated with the quota share arrangement with United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

Financial Update

HCI Group exited 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $631.3 million, which grew 45.6% from the 2020-end level. Total investments declined 13% from the figure at 2020 end to $196.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt amounted to $45.5 million, down 70.9% from the 2020-end figure.



As of Dec 31, 2021, total shareholders’ equity totaled $292.5 million, which increased 61.3% from the level at 2020 end.

Zacks Rank

HCI Group currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Property and Casualty Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported fourth-quarter results, The Travelers Companies TRV, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR and The Progressive Corporation PGR beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.



Travelers’ core income of $5.20 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.86 and increased 6% year over year. Total revenues rose 7% to about $9 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.7 billion.



Travelers’ net written premiums increased 10% year over year to a record $8 billion. The combined ratio deteriorated 130 bps year over year to 88.



RenaissanceRe’s operating earnings per share of $4.71 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27% and rebounded from the year-ago loss of $1.59 per share. Total revenues of $1.39 billion dipped 0.1% year over year.



RenaissanceRe’s gross premiums written surged 40.4% year over year to $1.3 billion. The combined ratio improved 3530 bps year over year to 79.4.



Progressive’s earnings per share of $1.05 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents but declined 43.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Progressive’s net premiums written were $10.7 billion in the quarter, up 13% from $9.5 billion a year ago. The combined ratio deteriorated 630 bps from the prior-year quarter to 94.7.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.