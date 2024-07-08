HCI Group (HCI) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, HCI Group (HCI) reached $85.58, with a +0.09% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.28%.

The the stock of property and casualty insurance holding company has fallen by 10.81% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.63, reflecting a 197.54% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $199.04 million, up 56.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.68 per share and a revenue of $775.98 million, demonstrating changes of +57.62% and +40.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for HCI Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. HCI Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, HCI Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.59.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

