HCI Group (HCI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

HCI Group (HCI) closed the most recent trading day at $140.02, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.13% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company witnessed a loss of 5.58% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.08%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HCI Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.47, marking a 6.18% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $218.5 million, indicating a 5.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.54 per share and a revenue of $887.81 million, representing changes of +109.72% and +18.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, HCI Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, HCI Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.76 of its industry.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

