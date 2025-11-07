HCI Group (HCI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, HCI Group (HCI) reported revenue of $216.35 million, up 23.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.90, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $224.86 million, representing a surprise of -3.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Expense Ratio : 30% compared to the 30% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 30% compared to the 30% average estimate based on two analysts. Combined Ratio : 63.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 81.6%.

: 63.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 81.6%. Loss Ratio : 33.9% compared to the 51.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 33.9% compared to the 51.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Net investment income : $17.53 million compared to the $16.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.8% year over year.

: $17.53 million compared to the $16.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.8% year over year. Policy fee income : $1.57 million compared to the $1.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.7% year over year.

: $1.57 million compared to the $1.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.7% year over year. Net premiums earned : $194.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.1%.

: $194.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.1%. Other: $0.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -59%.

Here is how HCI Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for HCI Group here>>>

Shares of HCI Group have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.