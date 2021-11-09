HCI Group (HCI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

HCI Group, Inc. HCI reported third-quarter 2021 operating loss per share of 64 cents in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 9 cents. However, the loss was narrower than $1.64 per share incurred in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s results reflect improved revenues and sustained expansion across its insurance operation — TypTap Insurance Company. The upside was partly offset by escalating costs.

HCI Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

HCI Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | HCI Group, Inc. Quote

Behind the Headlines

Gross premiums written of $174.3 million rose 49.6% year over year in the quarter under review driven by the continued growth of TypTap Insurance Company, policies transitioned from Gulfstream Property & Casualty Insurance Company and a quota share reinsurance arrangement with United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.



Operating revenues declined 4.8% year over year to $99 million on account of the rise in net premiums earned, net investment income and policy fee income. The top line however outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%.



Net investment income of $2.6 million surged 38.9% year over year in the third quarter. The upside stemmed from an increase in income from limited partnership investments, real estate investments and an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.



Total expenses escalated 28.2% year over year to $105.7 million due to increased losses and loss adjustment expenses, policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses, general and administrative personnel expenses and other operating expenses.



The 21.3% year-over-year rise in losses and loss adjustment expenses was the result of growth in the premium base and storm-related losses. Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses soared 64.1% year over year due to the growth of TypTap and the amortization of increased costs associated with the quota share arrangement with United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

Financial Update

HCI Group exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $569.1 million, which grew 31.9% from the 2020-end level. Total investments declined 13% from the figure at 2020 end to $196.3 million as of Sep 30, 2021.



The company’s long-term debt amounted to $78 million, down 50.1% from the 2020-end figure.



As of Sep 30, 2021, total shareholders’ equity totaled $292.5 million, which increased 45.4% from the level at 2020 end.

Zacks Rank

HCI Group currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Property and Casualty Insurers

Among other insurance industry players, which have reported third-quarter earnings so far, the bottom line of RLI Corp. RLI and The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while that of The Progressive Corporation PGR missed estimates.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.