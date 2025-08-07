HCI Group (HCI) Q2 EPS Jumps 22%

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI), a property and casualty insurance company with a heavy focus on the Florida market, reported earnings for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025. In the latest Q2 2025 results, HCI Group beat expectations on both headline earnings (GAAP EPS of $5.18 vs. estimate of $4.52) and revenue (GAAP revenue of $302.6 million vs. estimate of $218.98 million). EPS (GAAP) reached $5.18, compared to the analyst estimate of $4.52. Gross premiums earned (GAAP) were $302.6 million, up from $263.6 million in Q2 2024. These results highlight substantial improvement in underwriting profitability and operational performance. The company also reaffirmed the pending separation of its technology affiliate Exio and maintained its quarterly dividend. Overall, the period reflects strong growth, margin expansion, and continued strategic progress.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $5.18 $4.52 $4.24 22.2% Revenue (GAAP) N/A $219.0 million N/A N/A Gross Premiums Earned $302.6 million $263.6 million 14.8% Net Investment Income $16.4 million $16.9 million -3.0% Gross Loss Ratio 21.3% 29.7% (8.4 pp)

About the Business and Recent Focus Areas

HCI Group operates as a diversified insurance and technology business, with most revenue coming from property insurance policies in Florida and other states. Its portfolio spans homeowners, condominium, and specialty insurance, plus a growing footprint in technology and select real estate investments. The company has a strong focus on underwriting discipline and the use of its proprietary claims processing and risk assessment technology.

Recently, the company has prioritized growing its technology division (Exio), strengthening risk management, and expanding its core insurance segments. Key success factors include effective catastrophe risk management, regulatory compliance, and leveraging technology for underwriting and operational efficiencies. Strategic expansion has included launching new products and entering fresh geographic markets.

Quarter Review: Financial and Operational Performance

Pre-tax income (GAAP) increased to $94.4 million, up from $76.0 million in Q2 2024, while net income after noncontrolling interests rose to $66.2 million from $54.1 million in Q2 2024. Book value per share reached $58.55 at June 30, 2025, up from $42.72 at June 30, 2024. This growth in equity reflects both earnings retention and the benefit of lower-than-average catastrophe claims experience.

Core insurance operations showed premium growth and improved profitability. Total gross written premiums reached $356.5 million, up from $306.9 million in Q2 2024. Major contributors included Homeowners Choice at $227.1 million (from $191.8 million) in gross written premiums. and TypTap Insurance, HCI’s technology-driven homeowners insurance product, which grew to $110.4 million (from $79.1 million) in gross written premiums. Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange, a new home insurance entity launched in February 2025, contributed $5.2 million in gross written premiums as it began its rollout.

The gross loss ratio improved to 21.3%, down from 29.7% in Q2 2024. The gross loss ratio measures insurance losses and claims expenses as a percentage of premiums earned; a lower figure suggests higher underwriting profitability. Management credited the improvement to lower claims and litigation frequency. However, they cautioned that gross loss ratios could move back up to the 24–25% range if claim volumes normalize.

Across segments, TypTap and Tailrow helped drive premium and revenue growth. Premiums ceded to reinsurance rose, reflecting both higher overall premium volume and continued risk mitigation for hurricane exposures. Policy acquisition and underwriting expenses increased in line with growth, reaching $30.6 million (from $23.5 million), while general and administrative expenses (GAAP) were $20.0 million (from $17.5 million in Q2 2024).

There was no adverse development in insurance reserves, and ongoing compliance reviews by regulators, including a financial examination by the Florida Department of Financial Services, were noted. The quarter also saw a substantial reduction in long-term debt as the company converted its 4.75% convertible notes, strengthening the balance sheet by reducing leverage and improving capital flexibility.

A major strategic initiative in the quarter was progress on the planned separation of Exio, the technology division. Exio is a software platform used to enhance efficiency in HCI’s underwriting functions, and it operates a transaction-based revenue model. Exio’s reported stand-alone revenue in Q1 2025 was $52 million, with $24 million in pre-tax income. The spin-off, which is targeted for completion by year end, is expected to unlock new opportunities for Exio to partner with third-party insurance carriers outside the HCI umbrella.

The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.40 per share, unchanged from the same period last year.

Looking Ahead

Management did not provide detailed numerical guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025. Leadership commented that the company expects to continue making progress on its key initiatives, especially the Exio spin-off, which is on track for late in the year and seen as a way to support further capital growth and technological expansion.

In the near term, investors should watch for developments related to the Exio spin-off and further expansion of TypTap and Tailrow. Catastrophe loss experience and reinsurance costs will also affect results, particularly as hurricane season progresses.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

