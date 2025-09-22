HCI Group (HCI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

HCI Group (HCI) ended the recent trading session at $185.63, demonstrating a +2.41% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had gained 9.56% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of HCI Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.64, reflecting a 248.94% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $224.86 million, showing a 28.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.32 per share and revenue of $891.62 million. These totals would mark changes of +120.24% and +18.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, HCI Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, HCI Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.11. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.37 of its industry.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 42, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.