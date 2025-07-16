HCI Group (HCI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

HCI Group (HCI) ended the recent trading session at $142.96, demonstrating a +1.35% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had lost 8.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.51%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HCI Group in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 7, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.47, up 6.18% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $218.5 million, showing a 5.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.54 per share and a revenue of $887.81 million, demonstrating changes of +109.72% and +18.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. HCI Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, HCI Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.61.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.