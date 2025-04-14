HCI Group (HCI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

HCI Group (HCI) ended the recent trading session at $148.74, demonstrating a +1.49% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had gained 5.67% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of HCI Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.49, signifying a 23.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $210.17 million, up 1.72% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.98 per share and revenue of $881.26 million, indicating changes of +102.16% and +17.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HCI Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HCI Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, HCI Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.78. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.49 for its industry.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI)

