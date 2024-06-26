HCI Group (HCI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw HCI Group (HCI) ending at $91.54, denoting a +1.35% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.49%.

The property and casualty insurance holding company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.03% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HCI Group in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.63, showcasing a 197.54% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $199.04 million, showing a 56.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.68 per share and a revenue of $775.98 million, demonstrating changes of +57.62% and +40.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for HCI Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HCI Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, HCI Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.71, so one might conclude that HCI Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

