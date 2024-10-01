HCI Group (HCI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with HCI Group (HCI) standing at $107.40, reflecting a +0.32% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.53%.

The property and casualty insurance holding company's stock has climbed by 11.72% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HCI Group in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.56, indicating a 10.64% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $200.25 million, up 52.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.56 per share and a revenue of $806.34 million, representing changes of +69.5% and +46.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% higher within the past month. Currently, HCI Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, HCI Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.52. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.67.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.