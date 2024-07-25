HCI Group (HCI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

HCI Group (HCI) ended the recent trading session at $90.06, demonstrating a +1.4% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company have depreciated by 2.97% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 3.52% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 8, 2024. On that day, HCI Group is projected to report earnings of $3.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 193.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $196.67 million, up 54.46% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.63 per share and a revenue of $772.94 million, representing changes of +56.95% and +40.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.43% downward. As of now, HCI Group holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, HCI Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.52.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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