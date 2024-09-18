HCI Group (HCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

HCI Group (HCI) closed the latest trading day at $106.80, indicating a +0.87% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had gained 11.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HCI Group in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.51, marking a 7.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $194.46 million, up 47.72% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.37 per share and a revenue of $788.65 million, signifying shifts of +66.94% and +43.22%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, HCI Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HCI Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.64.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.