HCI Group (HCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, HCI Group (HCI) was up +1.73% at $163.29. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.97% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had lost 8.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 25, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.87, signifying a 1,470.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $231.61 million, showing a 43.08% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.29 per share and revenue of $892.05 million, which would represent changes of +173.82% and +18.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, HCI Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, HCI Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.76.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

