HCI Group (HCI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, HCI Group (HCI) closed at $144.25, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.79% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company had lost 12.85% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HCI Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.47, up 6.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $218.5 million, up 5.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.54 per share and revenue of $887.81 million. These totals would mark changes of +109.72% and +18.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, HCI Group holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, HCI Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.94, so one might conclude that HCI Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

