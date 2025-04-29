HCI Group (HCI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

HCI Group (HCI) closed the latest trading day at $145.83, indicating a +1.65% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

The property and casualty insurance holding company's stock has dropped by 3.87% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 0.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HCI Group in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 8, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.49, reflecting a 23.01% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $210.17 million, up 1.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.98 per share and revenue of $881.26 million, indicating changes of +102.16% and +17.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, HCI Group possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, HCI Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.8, which means HCI Group is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.