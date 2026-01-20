HCI Group (HCI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

HCI Group (HCI) ended the recent trading session at $171.68, demonstrating a -2.43% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.39%.

The property and casualty insurance holding company's stock has dropped by 9.26% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of HCI Group will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.87, marking a 1470.97% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $231.61 million, showing a 43.08% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.29 per share and revenue of $892.05 million. These totals would mark changes of +173.82% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for HCI Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. HCI Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, HCI Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.19 of its industry.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.