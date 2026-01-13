HCI Group (HCI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

HCI Group (HCI) closed at $176.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.

The stock of property and casualty insurance holding company has fallen by 4.02% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.87, indicating a 1470.97% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $231.61 million, indicating a 43.08% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.29 per share and revenue of $892.05 million, which would represent changes of +173.82% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. HCI Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, HCI Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.22. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.45 of its industry.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

