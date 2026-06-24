HCI Group (HCI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

HCI Group (HCI) closed at $174.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.43%.

Shares of the property and casualty insurance holding company witnessed a gain of 9.72% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.81%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HCI Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.08, marking a 1.93% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $240.67 million, showing a 8.45% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.07 per share and revenue of $959.64 million. These totals would mark changes of -20.47% and +6.51%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HCI Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher within the past month. HCI Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, HCI Group is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.4, so one might conclude that HCI Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.