HCI Group (HCI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

HCI Group (HCI) closed the most recent trading day at $113.40, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.

The property and casualty insurance holding company's shares have seen an increase of 4.56% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HCI Group in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 72.34% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $192.08 million, up 45.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $787.21 million. These totals would mark changes of -17% and +42.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 50.27% lower. HCI Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, HCI Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.25. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.82 of its industry.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

