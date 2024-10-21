HCI Group downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded HCI Group (HCI) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $120, up from $119.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HCI:
- HCI Group expects to pay $600-$750M to policy holdes from Hurricanes
- HCI Group price target lowered to $119 from $130 at Compass Point
- Opco affirms Outperform on HCI post Hurricane Milton selloff
- HCI Group falls -15.3%
- HCI Group falls -11.8%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.