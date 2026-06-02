HCI Boosts Catastrophe Coverage to $4.06 Billion, Lowers Costs

HCI Group, Inc. HCI recently announced that it has completed its catastrophe reinsurance program for the 2026-2027 treaty year, securing protection against hurricanes and other major weather events from June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027. The company arranged three separate reinsurance towers covering different subsidiaries, business lines and geographic regions.

The program protects Homeowners Choice, TypTap, Tailrow and CORE policies across Florida and other states. HCI also expanded the role of its captive reinsurers, Claddaugh and Fortex Re, with Fortex Re now participating in two of the three towers. The structure was designed to strengthen risk transfer while improving overall efficiency and coverage.

HCI secured more protection while lowering costs. Total aggregate excess-of-loss coverage increased 16% year over year to $4.06 billion, giving the company greater capacity to absorb catastrophe-related losses. At the same time, expected net reinsurance premiums declined 10% to about $381.2 million, improving the economics of the program. HCI’s maximum first-event retention rose only modestly to $162.6 million, up 4% from last year, despite the larger protection purchased.

Financially, the deal should support earnings stability by limiting the impact of large catastrophe losses while reducing annual reinsurance expense. The drop in expected premiums creates potential margin benefits. By expanding Fortex Re’s participation, HCI is also retaining more risk within affiliated entities, which could improve long-term capital efficiency.

In the first quarter of 2026, HCI Group witnessed deterioration in its gross loss and loss adjustment expense ratio, which increased to 20.1% from 19.7% a year ago. Book value per share surged 73.9% year over year to $84.41.

HCI’s Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of HCI have gained 1.3% against the industry’s 0.6% decline.

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Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

HCI Group currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the broader insurance space may look at some other top-ranked players like Accelerant Holdings ARX, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF and CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The consensus mark for Accelerant Holdings’ current-year earnings is pegged at 72 cents, which has witnessed four upward revisions over the past 30 days. It beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 32.6%. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for Accelerant Holdings’ 2026 revenues indicates 18.9% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for Brighthouse Financial’s current-year earnings is pegged at $19.79 per share, indicating 23.2% year-over-year growth. It remained stable over the past month. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for BHF’s 2026 revenues indicates a 2.5% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO Financial’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.46 per share, which indicates 9.3% year-over-year growth. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction in the past month. CNO beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 16.9%.

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CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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