HCCI vs. CWST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Pollution Control sector might want to consider either Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) or Casella (CWST). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Heritage-Crystal Clean and Casella are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that HCCI has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

HCCI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.72, while CWST has a forward P/E of 72.76. We also note that HCCI has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CWST currently has a PEG ratio of 5.13.

Another notable valuation metric for HCCI is its P/B ratio of 2.07. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CWST has a P/B of 8.83.

These metrics, and several others, help HCCI earn a Value grade of A, while CWST has been given a Value grade of D.

HCCI has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CWST, so it seems like value investors will conclude that HCCI is the superior option right now.



