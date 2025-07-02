$HCC stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HCC stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $37,780,625 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HCC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HCC stock page:
$HCC Insider Trading Activity
$HCC insiders have traded $HCC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACK K. RICHARDSON (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) purchased 1,815 shares for an estimated $84,270
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $HCC stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,143,380 shares (+1054.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,562,093
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD added 718,309 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,277,705
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 660,000 shares (+412.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,495,200
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 646,799 shares (+1918.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,865,248
- SILVER POINT CAPITAL L.P. removed 645,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,779,400
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 374,167 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,855,249
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 367,326 shares (+18.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,528,796
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $HCC on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.