HCC Insurance Holdings (HCC) Declares $0.07 Dividend

HCC Insurance Holdings said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.01%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 3.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1715 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCC Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCC is 0.38%, a decrease of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.15% to 100,452K shares. The put/call ratio of HCC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCC Insurance Holdings is 45.73. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.41% from its latest reported closing price of 34.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HCC Insurance Holdings is 1,352MM, a decrease of 22.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 9,803K shares representing 18.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,889K shares, representing an increase of 39.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 66.26% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,148K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,234K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 4.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,507K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares, representing an increase of 55.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 912.56% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 3,371K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 0.80% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,685K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCC by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal ('HCC'), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior's HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium LV FOB Index price.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.