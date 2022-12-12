HCC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.96, changing hands as low as $33.66 per share. Warrior Met Coal Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.251 per share, with $42.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.