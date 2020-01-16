HCC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.61, changing hands as high as $23.73 per share. Warrior Met Coal Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.63 per share, with $33.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.48.

