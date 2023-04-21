US Markets
HCA

HCA raises 2023 forecasts on improved staffing

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 21, 2023 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by Aditya Samal and Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details on earnings, shares

April 21 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N on Friday raised its results forecast for 2023 on improving levels of staffing that has allowed the hospital operator to conduct more surgeries, lifting its shares by over 5% in premarket trade.

A spate of resignations by healthcare staff due to pandemic-related fatigue left hospitals high and dry, forcing them to pay premiums to hire workers. But the costs have begun to normalize as staff shortages are minimized and workflows optimized.

In the first quarter, increased staffing helped HCA's inpatient surgery cases rise 2.8% and outpatient surgery cases climb 3.5%.

HCA reported an adjusted profit of $4.93 per share, beating the average of analyst estimate by a dollar.

The company now sees its 2023 adjusted profit in the range of $17.25 to $18.55 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $16.40 to $17.60.

It also raised its revenue forecast range to $62.5 billion to $64.5 billion.

(Reporting by Aditya Samal and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Aditya.Samal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.