HCA Healthcare's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HCA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for HCA Healthcare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,255, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $520,072.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $390.0 to $405.0 for HCA Healthcare over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for HCA Healthcare's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across HCA Healthcare's significant trades, within a strike price range of $390.0 to $405.0, over the past month.

HCA Healthcare Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.9 $5.3 $5.9 $395.00 $145.7K 279 252 HCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.6 $13.9 $14.4 $405.00 $96.5K 65 146 HCA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.5 $14.2 $14.2 $405.00 $68.1K 65 249 HCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.3 $14.1 $14.1 $405.00 $43.7K 65 66 HCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $400.00 $38.1K 256 182

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the United States. As of June 2024, the firm owned and operated 188 hospitals, 123 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, and a broad network of physician offices, urgent-care clinics, and freestanding emergency rooms across 20 states and a small foothold in England.

In light of the recent options history for HCA Healthcare, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

HCA Healthcare's Current Market Status With a volume of 353,681, the price of HCA is up 0.54% at $396.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days. Expert Opinions on HCA Healthcare

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $419.6666666666667.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $392. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Keybanc downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $475. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $392.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



