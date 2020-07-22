HCA Healthcare's (HCA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y
HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss of 94 cents per share. However, the bottom line declined 32.1% year over year due to lower admissions.
Quarterly Details
HCA Healthcare’s revenues of $11.1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.7%. However, the top line declined 12.2% from the year-ago period.
Same facility equivalent admissions tumbled 20.1% year over year while same facility admissions dropped 12.8% year over year. However, same facility revenue per equivalent admission grew 10% year over year.
Same facility inpatient surgeries and same facility outpatient surgeries slid 15.7% and 32.6%, respectively, year over year.
Patient volumes across most services contracted in April due to strict adherence to state and local policies for restricting the spread of COVID-19. However, patient volumes improved in May and June as states began to resume and allow non-emergent procedures.
Salaries and benefits, supplies and other operating expenses decreased 10.6% year over year to $9.2 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.6 billion, up 16.3% year over year.
As of Jun 30, 2020, HCA Healthcare operated 186 hospitals.
Financial Update
As of Jun 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.6 billion, total debt of $30.9 billion and total assets worth $48.7 billion.
In the reported quarter, capex came in at $745 million minus acquisitions.
Cash flows provided by operating activities were $8.72 billion, up 336.8% year over year.
As of Jun 30, 2020, HCA Healthcare had $7.72 billion of availability under its credit facilities.
