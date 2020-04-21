HCA Healthcare Withdraws FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Tuesday, healthcare provider HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) announced that it is withdrawing its previously issued guidance for the full year 2020 as it cannot reasonably estimate the impact the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will have on its operating and financial results.

The company also suspended its quarterly dividend program and authorized share repurchase program. It also implemented certain cost reduction initiatives and reduced certain planned capital expenditure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.