HCA Healthcare Unusual Options Activity For July 22

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on HCA Healthcare. Our analysis of options history for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $466,771, and 6 were calls, valued at $451,229.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $380.0 for HCA Healthcare over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in HCA Healthcare's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to HCA Healthcare's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $300.0 to $380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

HCA Healthcare 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HCA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.5 $3.7 $5.1 $350.00 $255.0K 204 5 HCA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $12.7 $12.2 $12.2 $320.00 $84.1K 477 1.3K HCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $15.9 $14.8 $15.9 $325.00 $79.5K 161 115 HCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $15.6 $15.2 $15.6 $330.00 $74.8K 124 5 HCA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.1 $2.65 $3.0 $355.00 $60.0K 57 204

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the United States. As of December 2022, the firm owned and operated 182 hospitals, 126 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, and a broad network of physician offices, urgent-care clinics, and freestanding emergency rooms across 20 states and a small foothold in England.

Having examined the options trading patterns of HCA Healthcare, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

HCA Healthcare's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 835,811, the price of HCA is up by 0.38%, reaching $323.39. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. What The Experts Say On HCA Healthcare

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $351.2.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on HCA Healthcare, which currently sits at a price target of $375. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $335. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $335. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on HCA Healthcare with a target price of $376. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $335.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

