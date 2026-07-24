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HCA Healthcare Trims FY26 EPS Outlook - Update

July 24, 2026 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) trimmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while narrowing its annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $28.70 to $30.50 per share and revenues between $77.00 and $79.50 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $29.10 to $31.50 per share and revenues between $76.50 and $80.00 billion.

HCA also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on September 30, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2026.

In Friday's pre-market trading, HCA is trading on the NYSE at $383.00, up $6.48 or 1.72 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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