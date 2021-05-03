HCA Healthcare To Sell Four Of Its Hospitals In Georgia - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) has signed a definitive agreement to sell four of its hospitals in Georgia to Piedmont Healthcare for approximately $950 million. HCA Healthcare currently operates five other hospitals in the state. The company expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2021.

The deal covers Eastside Medical Center, a 310 bed hospital in Snellville, Georgia; Cartersville Medical Center, a 119 bed hospital in Cartersville, Georgia; Coliseum Health System as well as Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health in Macon, Georgia.

