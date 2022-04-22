HCA Healthcare Slides 17% As Earnings Dip Below Street Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of healthcare services provider HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) are down more than 17% Friday morning after reporting lower profit in the first quarter, below analysts' view.

Net income in the first quarter declined to $1.273 billion, or $4.14 per diluted share from $1.423 billion, or $4.14 per diluted share, in the first quarter, impacted by higher labor costs.

Revenues for the quarter, however, increased to $14.945 billion compared to $13.977 billion.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.25 per share on revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter.

HCA, currently at $223.21, has traded in the range of $192.88-$279.02 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.