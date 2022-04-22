Markets
HCA

HCA Healthcare Slides 17% As Earnings Dip Below Street Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of healthcare services provider HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) are down more than 17% Friday morning after reporting lower profit in the first quarter, below analysts' view.

Net income in the first quarter declined to $1.273 billion, or $4.14 per diluted share from $1.423 billion, or $4.14 per diluted share, in the first quarter, impacted by higher labor costs.

Revenues for the quarter, however, increased to $14.945 billion compared to $13.977 billion.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.25 per share on revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter.

HCA, currently at $223.21, has traded in the range of $192.88-$279.02 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HCA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular